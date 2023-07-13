3
Five Ghanaian clubs to receive over $500k compensation for World Cup contributions

Fifa 2022 World Cup Logo Qatar Z5t4wjudq9ty1mh5kqpn38ott Official logo of the 2022 World Cup

Thu, 13 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Five local Ghanaian clubs are poised to receive substantial financial rewards for their contributions to the Ghana national team, the Black Stars, at the 2022 World Cup.

The total compensation is expected to exceed $560,000, providing a much-needed boost to these clubs.

According to Joy Sports, FIFA is scheduled to announce on Thursday the details of the monetary allocations for all 837 players who participated in the prestigious tournament held in Qatar.

The compensation aims to acknowledge the clubs' role in developing and nurturing the players who represented Ghana on the global stage.

The five Ghanaian clubs slated to benefit from this financial windfall are Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, Steadfast FC, King Faisal, and Dreams FC.

While specific figures have not yet been released, it is understood that Hearts of Oak will receive the highest amount, followed by Asante Kotoko and Steadfast FC. Meanwhile, King Faisal and Dreams FC are expected to receive an equal share of the compensation.

Notably, it was reported before the Qatar tournament that each player participating in the World Cup would be entitled to $10,000 for each official day spent in Qatar. However, the forthcoming report is set to reveal an adjusted figure of $10,950 as the actual amount.

The compensation will be disbursed to the respective member associations initially, after which it will be passed on to the beneficiary clubs.

