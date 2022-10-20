Five coaches who could replace Otto Addo as Black Stars coach after World Cup

L-R Chris Hughton, Hugo Broos, George Boateng, Proper Narteh, Harve Renard

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has admitted that he does not see himself as Ghana's head coach beyond the 2022 World Cup.

The German-based gaffer said he would love to continue his career in Germany in the long run.



"I think, as a national coach, you should also live in the country you work for in the long term," he told Ruhr14. "But I see myself personally in Germany in the next few years."



This means his time as Black Stars manager is limited and could depart after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Therefore, GhanaWeb look into some managers who could replace the Borussia Dortmund trainer.



Chris Hughton



One of the favourite managers to replace Otto Addo is Chris Hughton, who is now working with the former as the technical advisor.

He was tipped for the job prior to the appointment of Otto but could only land the advisory role.



He could eventually land the head coach job after the departure of Otto Addo.



George Boateng



George Boateng is currently the first assistant manager for Otto Addo at the Black Stars.



He sent a message of being ready for the job after he quit his head coach role at Aston Villa U-23 to focus fully on the Black Stars. Boateng is one of the favourites who could replace the German trainer.



Harve Renard

Saudi Arabia's head coach, Harve Renard has been on the Ghana Football Association's radar for a long while.



Renard served as an assistant coach for the Black Stars under Claude Leroy in 2008.



He undoubtedly has his name pencilled, considering his profile of winning two African Cup of Nations trophies with two different countries.



Hugo Broos



Hugo Broos is one of the big names in terms of coaches who have established themselves on the African continent.



Currently, he is the head coach for the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

In 2017, he led Cameroon to their fifth AFCON triumph in Gabon.



Prosper Narteh



Former Asante Kotoko gaffer, Prosper Ogum Narteh is steadily building up his profile for the job.



He led a youthful WAFA side to finish second runner-up in 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season before winning the 2021/2022 league title with Kotoko.



Following his league triumph with Kotoko, the GFA appointed him to be the assistant manager for Annor Walker at the Black Galaxies(local Black Stars).



Together with Walker, they steered Ghana to qualify for the 2023 Championship of African Nations for the first time since 2014.

Over the past two years, he has shown that he is arguably the best tactician in the country and could have a shot at the Black Stars.



EE/KPE