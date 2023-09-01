Five facts about Ghanaian goalkeeping legend Sammy Adjei as he turns 43

Ex-Ghana goalkeeper, Sammy Adjei

As Ghanaian goalkeeping legend Sammy Adjei celebrates his 43rd birthday, let's take a moment to reflect on the remarkable career and life of one of the country's most beloved football icons.

Five things about Sammy Adjei



Made Hearts debut in 1997



Sammy Adjei started his professional career with Accra Hearts of Oak in 1997 and was one of Ghana's most successful goalkeepers at the club. Adjei quickly became a fan favourite with his impressive skills between the goalposts. Sammy Adjei spent most of his career as a home-based goalkeeper and was famous for his remarkable and exceptional goalkeeping skills. He left the club in 2004 and returned in 2008 to have his final stint with the club till 2013 when he retired.



Won six GPL titles with Hearts and CAF Champions League



Sammy Adjei enjoyed immense success with the Rainbow Club. He won the Ghana Premier League six times in a row during with the Phobians. Sammy Adjei was part of Hearts of Oak's squad that won the treble in 2000. His remarkable performances led the Phobians to win the Ghana Premier League and the 2000 CAF Champions League as they defeated Esperance Tunis by 3-1. Sammy Adjei's excellent goalkeeping also made Hearts of Oak win the CAF Super Cup beating Zamalek of Egypt by 2-0. He remains an iconic figure in the club's history.

Made 38 appearances for Ghana



Adjei's talents extended beyond domestic success. He made 38 appearances for the Black Stars and was a crucial part of the squad during his prime. His dedication and consistent performances made him a respected figure in African football. Sammy Adjei was Ghana's first-choice goalkeeper at the 2006 AFCON and also made it to the nation's first World Cup tournament. He retired from the Black Stars at the age of 27 after frustrations.



Married with three daughters



The ex-Black Stars goalkeeper is happily married to his wife and has been living a quiet life after retiring from football. The 43-year-old is blessed with three beautiful daughters. His first daughter who is a graduate is currently pursuing a career in sports.

Life after retirement



Sammy Adjei is currently a GFA License D Coaching certificate holder. He is currently the goalkeepers' trainer for the current FA Cup champions, Dreams FC. Prior to joining Dreams FC, Sammy Adjei was the goalkeepers' trainer for Kenpong Football Academy.



Club-career



Despite spending a chunk of his career with Hearts of Oak, Sammy Adjei had brief stints with clubs abroad. His first stint outside Ghana was with Club Africain Tunis who bought the goalkeeper from the Phobians at a record of $150,000. He made 20 appearances for the Tunisian club before returning to Hearts of Oak. Between 2005 to 2008, Sammy Adjei played for Israeli club Ashdod for three seasons being the first-choice goalie. He made 83 appearances for the club before later having trials with with South African club Maritzburg United.



