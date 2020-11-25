Five takeaways from GPL Week 2

Week two of the 2020-2021 Ghana Premier League season was played from Friday, November 20 to Tuesday, November 22, 2020 across the various league centers.

Week two produced great excitements and goals. A total of 20 goals was scored and three players were shown red cards.



Here are 5 takeaways put together by 3Sports;



Ignatius Fosu walking the talk



One man who was so confidence his side will be having a good season even before the start of the season is Eleven Wonders’ head coach Ignatius Fosu.



The young tactician is walking the talk at the moment. He has garnered 4points in two games, his opening game was against Asante Kotoko which he fought from a goal down to get a point. He cruised to a comfortable 2-0 win over Ebusua Dwarfs at home in week 2.

Asante Kotoko’s struggles at Berekum continues



Asante Kotoko yet again failed to get maximum points against Berekum Chelsea at the dreaded Berekum Golden City Park.



This time around, the results was a painful one for the Porcupine Warriors.



They scored in the first half through Kwame Opoku and contained Chelsea in most part of the game before former GPL goalking Emmanuel Clottey scored from a freekick to ensure Asante Kotoko’s struggles at Berekum continues.



Esso opens Dreams FC account

One of the biggest moves during the transfer window was Joseph Esso joining Dreams FC after failing to extend his contract with the Phobians.



Expectations were high for the attacker. He fired blank against Inter Allies and had no option than to score on his first home game for Dreams.



It took him less than 45 minutes to open his Dreams FC account against Medeama SC in an empty Dawu Park.



‘Super sub’ Prince Okraku



After two weeks into the new league season, only five players have scored two goals and only three have scored in successive games and Prince Okraku is the only player to come off the bench to achieve both feat.

He has been in blistering form so far this season. He came off the bench to get a point for his side against Kotoko and did similar to cement his side’s win over Dwarfs.



Great Olympics topping the log



What a week it was for Accra Great Olympics; they beat Legon Cities 3-0 at home and lead the log at the moment – something they have not done in years.