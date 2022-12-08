Five young players who should form the core of 'new' Black Stars

L-R Kamaldeen, Salisu, Mensah, Samed Salis, Kudus

The Black Stars of Ghana have been in transition since failing to qualify for the World Cup in 2018.

The progress of the squad was difficult to track but it is seemly back on track due to the level of quality the team showed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The transition is taking shape and could get to a good level in the few years to come due to the abundant young talents in the group.



Ghana assembled the youngest squad by any country at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Although they suffered a group stage exit, the team looked promising, and the quality of the team was above average.



However, to keep the transition going in order to reach the right level to compete again, there are some players who need to form the fulcrum of the squad.



Here are five players who should form the spine of the team for the future

Mohammed Kudus



Ajax midfielder, Mohammed Kudus announced himself to the world at the World Cup with two goals and an assist. He left a mark with outstanding performances in all three games.



He ended as the top score in Group H with two goals and won one man-of-the-match award.



In all three games, Kudus made things tick for Ghana with his ball-carrying and fanatic dribbling abilities. He was lively in all the matches.



His name has been on the lips of many football fans.

Mohammed Salisu - 23 years



Despite conceding 7 goals in three games, Mohammed Salisu was exceptional when juxtaposed with Ghana's defenders.



He made 12 clearances - the most by any Black Stars player, 4 blocks, 15 recoveries, and 2 of the line clearances.



Couple with his defensive works he managed to get his name on the scoresheet during Ghana's 3-2 win over South Korea.



Gideon Mensah - 24 years

Gideon Mensah played one game at the tournament but showed that he is up for the left-back position in the long term.



The Auxerre defender gave a near-flawless performance against South Korea, contributing in both defense and attack.



He justified that he is the best fit for the position.



Salis Abdul Samed - 22 years



Salis Abdul Samed had a solid tournament and had his name in the good books of Ghanaians with spirited performances.

He owned the Black Stars midfield and proved to be reliable in the years to come.



Kamaldeen Sulemana - 22 years



The Stade Renne winger did not have many minutes at the World Cup but with the few times he played, he exhibited exceptional qualities that will help the team in the long run.



EE/KPE