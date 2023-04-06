11
Menu
Sports

Football fans, 'investors' blast Akufo-Addo, Ofori-Atta for tax on betting

Fhjdf File photo

Thu, 6 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The government's decision to tax winnings from lotteries, games of chance and sports betting has drawn varied reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Some netizens claim that the government is being insensitive about the aforementioned taxes because not all slips go through successfully, which implies that the majority of their stake losses and the small number of winnings shouldn't be subjected to taxation.

As part of the government's efforts to expand the tax base and increase domestic tax income, gamblers should be ready to have 10% of their earnings being withheld as tax should the president assent to a newly passed bill by Parliament.

“What of a cashout in a loss because not all cashout are profits,” a Twitter user said.

“Lazy government worst Finance Minister. I will take this man to court p33,” another added.

Find some reactions below:





















AM/SARA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: