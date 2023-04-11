11
Football is run by footballers, it is not about grammar or English – Stephen Appiah

Stephen Appiah Atl Stephen Appiah

Tue, 11 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former skipper of the Black Stars, Stephen Appiah, has made a strong case for footballers to lead administration of the game in Ghana.

The former Udinese and Juventus man in an interview with Kumasi-based Sompa Radio said it is only a matter of time former players must be allowed to run the game.

“Legends and former players are not getting the chance around football administration. I have learnt something, that football is run by footballers. It is not the grammar or English that you speak.

“It is about insights, that is why when I went to Italy, without speaking Italian I could understand the coach who was speaking Italian.

“I hope that one day, may be not necessarily Stephen Appiah, I hope one day; one of us will get to lead and we will all support,” he stressed.

Appiah is one of the most respected former players leading Ghana to its first World Cup in 2006. Unlike his other senior colleagues who have gone into coaching, Appiah is yet to take a management role at any level.

The Ghana Football Association has over the years ben run by technocrats with very little by way of involvement of former players.

Most former players have served in the area of coaching national teams.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
