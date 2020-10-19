Former Chelsea defender Daniel Pappoe joins Worthing Football Club

Ghana international Daniel Pappoe

Ghanaian defender Daniel Pappoe has joined the Isthmian Premier League side Worthing Football Club in the summer transfer window.

The Chelsea Academy graduate moves to the lower tier side after spending last season at Carshalton Athletic.



Pappoe left Chelsea after nine years without making a senior team appearance, spending most of his time on loan.

He also featured for Brighton and Hove Albion but failed to secure a permanent deal while on loan from the Blues.



The ex-Ghana U-20 player-led Chelsea's youth team to FA Cup glory as captain.