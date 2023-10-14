Former Ghana captain John Mensah anticipates a showdown against Egypt at 2023 AFCON

Former Ghana captain, John Mensah

Former Ghanaian captain John Mensah has characterized the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations match between Ghana and Egypt in the group stage as an early final.

The tournament, taking place in Côte d'Ivoire, will feature both teams alongside Cape Verde and Mozambique, as determined during the draw in Abidjan on Thursday.



Mensah, who played in 82 international matches and was a key figure in the 2006 and 2010 World Cup editions, expressed his confidence in the Ghanaian team's abilities, emphasizing the importance of training and seizing opportunities in the upcoming match.



"It will be a difficult match, and it will not be an easy match. I think of it as an early final before the final," Mensah told Egyptian website Filgoal.com during an interview.

"We are not afraid of any country. If we train well and have a good day, we can go far. If your opponent makes a mistake and you capitalize on it, this gives you an additional advantage."



The Africa Cup of Nations will run from January 13 to February 11, 2024, with Côte d'Ivoire serving as the host nation.



The Black Stars will open their quest for a fifth Africa Cup of Nations title against Cape Verde on January 14, 2024, before facing Egypt four days later and then Mozambique in the last group game on January 22.