Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah lauds Andre Ayew leadership qualities

Andre Ayew, current captain of the Black Stars

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah has praised the leadership qualities of Swansea City star and current captain of the Black Stars Andre Dede Ayew.

Andre Ayew was named as captain of the Black Stars by former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah prior to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations succeeding the country's all-time leading top scorer Asamoah Gyan.



Ayew who first made his debut for the national team in 2008 has gone on to become one of the key players in the Ghana side, featuring in seven Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and two FIFA World Cups in 2010 and 2014.



Stephen Appiah, considered as one Ghana's best captains in history praised the current Black Stars captain in an interview on his career with Fenerbahce.



Andre Ayew joins Fenerbahce on loan for the 2018/19 season from Swansea City but had a difficult spell at the club.

The 30-year old could not secure a permanent move to the Turkish giants after failing to impress during his loan stint.



Stephen Appiah says Ayew may not have succeeded at his former club but his leadership qualities are not questionable.



"He may not have been successful in Fenerbahçe, but Andre Ayew is a leader. A leader in every way. He always wants to win and gives everything on the field. He has leadership traits, he's a really good player".



Andre Ayew captained Ghana to its first FIFA U-20 World Cup title in 2009 in Egypt which was also the first title won by an African country in that competition.