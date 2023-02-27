0
Former Kotoko player Emmanuel Gyamfi marries Leticia Ohenewaa

Mon, 27 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Aduana FC player Emmanuel Gyamfi walked down the aisle with his girlfriend, Leticia Ohenewaa on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

The former Asante Kotoko winger and his girlfriend got married at a ceremony held at Abuakwa in the Ashanti region.

The pair who have been together for many years also used the occasion to perform the naming ceremony for their new baby.

The wedding was attended by some current and former players in the Ghana Premier League.

The speedy winger joined Aduana FC as a free agent in October 2021 after parting ways with Asante Kotoko.'

Gyamfi has been serving a suspension for an indecent behaviour in a Ghana Premier League match involving his former side Asante Kotoko.

