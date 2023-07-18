Former Kotoko player Kabiru Moro dies after collapsing during community match

Tue, 18 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker, Kabiru Moro has passed away at his hometown of Akwatia in the Eastern Region.
The 35-year-old according to sports journalist, Saddick Adams died in the evening of Tuesday, 18 July 2023 after he collapsed during a community football match.
“Former Asante Kotoko, Medeama SC and RTU striker Kabiru Moro has passed on this evening in his hometown Akwatia.
“His family member Hashmiu Moro confirmed on Angel Sports Kabiru collapsed while playing community football near his house,” Saddick Adams wrote in a Twitter post.
Born on February 15, 1988, Kabiru’s exploits in the Ghana Premier League includes stints with Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Medeama SC and Real Tamale United.
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Nana Yaw Amponsah not answering my calls because of my arrears - Seydou Zerbo
- I'm dragging Kotoko to FIFA over my unpaid salary arrears - Seydou Zerbo
- Kwasi Appiah as coach, Kwame Kyei as board chair; details emerge about Otumfuo's Asante Kotoko appointments
- Kotoko will rise again if fans support management and club recruits quality players – Cudjoe Fianoo
- Daniel Nii Adjei urges Ghanaian clubs to focus on players qualities rather than their age
- Read all related articles