Former NSS boss nominated for Youth and Sports

Former National Service Scheme boss and MP for Yagaba-Kubori, Mustapha Ussif

Former National Service Scheme boss and MP for Yagaba-Kubori, Hon. Mustapha Ussif has been nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as Minister-designate for the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Hon. Mustapha, who until recently headed the National Service Scheme as the Executive Director, is credited with significant transformation at the National Service.



Among the transformational legacies, the new Sports Minister nominee left at the NSS was the introduction of a paperless registration process, certificate delivery service, personnel authentication process, and many others.



He hails from Yagaba-Kubori in the North East Region and 1st served as the Member of Parliament in the 6th Parliament of the 4th republic. He later lost his seat to his predecessor in 2016 before being appointed to head the NSS, where he has been serving before winning the Yagaba-Kubori Parliamentary seat in the recent elections with an unprecedented margin.



Hon. Ussif had his Secondary education at the Salaga Secondary School. He later continued at Bagabaga Teacher training College from 1998 – 2001.



He then taught at Watania JSS for some time and later went to Anglia Ruskin University at Chelmsford in the UK to study BA (Hon) in International Business Management from 2007 – 2010.

He again undertook an Executive Program in Management Development at the University of Wales and also holds an MBA in Finance with distinction from the University of Gloucestershire in the UK. He also worked as a freelance consultant to Action Aid UK and was an active member of the Mines and Energy Committee of the 6th Parliament of the 4th Republic.



He is replacing Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah served as Minister of Sports during the first term of the Akufo-Addo government from 2017 to 2021.



He joins 29 other nominees released in a press statement by the Director of Communications to the President, Mr Eugene Arhin to head the 30 ministerial portfolios.



Hon. Ussif and other nominees are expected to meet the Appointment Committee chaired by the 1st Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Joseph Osei Owusu by next week.