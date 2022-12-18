Former Sports Minister Elvis Afriyie Ankrah loses NDC General Secretary elections

Former Sports Minister, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah lost by a bigger margin in his quest to become the general secretary of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) at the 2022 NDC national executives’ elections.
Afriyie Ankrah came short with 1408 votes as Fifi Fiavi Kwetey won the race with 4543 votes, while Peter Boamah finished runner-up with 2595 votes in the poll held at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Fifi Fiavi Kwetey who has served as a Member of Parliament for Ketu South and Minister of State replaces Johnson Aseidu Nketiah as the party's General Secretary.
The National Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has shaped up nicely with the party declaring its readiness to wrestle political power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP)
The first batch of leaders were elected on Saturday, December 10, 2022, with the National Women and Youth Organizer positions finding occupants.
With Sammy Gyamfi going unopposed, there were nine positions up for grabs at the 10th National Congress held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 17, 2022.
The outcome of the election which started from late Saturday into the early hours of Sunday, December 18, 2022, saw some interesting results.
There were no shocks in the National Chairman race as Asiedu Nketiah beat off competition from incumbent Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and two others to win with 5,569 votes. Ofosu-Ampofo who came second managed 2,892 votes.
Former Sports Minister, Joseph Yamin also garnered 3,113 votes to kick Joshua Akamba out of office.
Below is the list of all the national Executives of the NDC
Asiedu Nketiah – Chairman
Awudu Sofo Azorka – First Vice Chair
Dr Sherry Ayittey – Second Vice-chair
Abanga Yakubu Alhassan – Third Vice-chair
Fifi Fiavi Kwetey – General Secretary
Deputy General Secretary
Barbara Serwaa Asamoah
Gbande Foyo Mustapha
Joseph Yamin – National Organizer
Deputy National Organisers
Kobby Barlon
Elikem Kotoko
Sammy Gyamfi – National Communication Officer
Deputy National Communications Officers
Malik Basintale
Godwin Ako Gunn
George Opare Addo – National Youth Organizer
Dr Hanna Louisa Bissiw – National Women Organizer
Mamah Mohammed Cole Younger – Zongo Caucus Coordinator
NEC Members
Wonder Victor Kutor
Araba Tagoe
Cecilia Asaga
Victoria Kuma-Mintah
Ephraim Nii Tan Sackey
