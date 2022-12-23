0
Fortuna Dusseldorf working to part ways with Ghanaian attacker Nana Ampomah

Nana Opoku Ampomah

Ghana international, Nana Opoku Ampomah could in the January transfer window finally end his nightmare stay at German Bundesliga 2 side Fortuna Düsseldorf.

The 26-year-old joined the German club from Belgian outfit Waasland-Beveren in 2019.

The season before that transfer, Nana Opoku Ampomah starred for his club and established himself as one of the best forwards in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League.

Although he would be signed with high expectations, the attacker’s first season did not go as well.

He struggled for form and could not live up to the hype that surrounded his big move.

While he would spend two years on loan at Royal Antwerp, Nana Ampomah could still not regain his lost form.

Now back at Fortuna Düsseldorf, he has worked hard but things are just not working.

According to the information gathered, the German Bundesliga 2 side has decided that it is time to part ways.

As a result, they are working on a deal for mutual separation in the January transfer window.

