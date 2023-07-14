Four Black Stars players who have moved to new clubs in summer transfer

L-R Alexander Djiku, Baba Rahman, Edmund Addo, Patrick Kpozo

It has been a busy summer transfer window for several players as they engage in talks for a new destination for the forthcoming season.

Similarly, some Black Stars players have sought and secured new challenges ahead of the start of the 2023/2024 European season.



So far, four players have completed their move with some more in the pipeline as talks are ongoing.



Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, Edmund Addo, Baba Rahman, and Patrick Kpozo are the Black Stars players who have secured new deals thus far.



Edmund Addo



Black Stars midfielder, Edmund Addo signed a four-year deal with the Real Star Belgrade.

The 23-year-old joined the Serbian champions from Serbian side FK Spartak Subotica, after one season.



Daniel Amartey



Black Stars defender, Daniel Amartey has completed his move to Besiktas as a free agent after his departure from relegated English side Leicester City.



Amartey signed a three-year deal with the Turkish side with an option for a further year.



Alexander Djiku

Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku completed his move to Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on a free transfer.



Djiku departed Strasbourg after four seasons, where he was the captain as some point.



Patrick Kpozo



Former Sherif Tiraspol left-back has signed for Czech Republic top-flight side Banik Ostrava. The former Inter Allies player penned a three-year deal that will run until 2026.



Baba Rahman

Former Chelsea defender, Baba Rahman has joined PAOK on a free transfer after terminating his contract with Chelsea.



The full-back is set for a second spell with the Greece top-flight side after an initial loan stint.



