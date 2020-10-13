Four new Ghana players to return to Black Stars after friendlies

Some players invited to feature for the Black Stars in the two international friendlies against Mali and Qatar have justified their inclusion with a solid performance and are likely to return for next month's 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan.

Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Benson Anang, Tarique Fosu (Brentford) and Razak Abalorah (Asante Kotoko) were impressive when given the opportunity to play for the team.



Alexander Djiku was impressive on his debut for the Black Stars in the game against Mali. In Ghana's second game against Qatar, Djiku formed a nice partnership with Joseph Aidoo at the defence conceding only one goal.



Tarique Fosu also scored on his debut for the Black Stars in his first start. He scored the opening goal of the goal in the 22nd minute of the first half after tapping in the ball from a Jordan Ayew's cross.



Fosu with his speedy runs at the wings was impressive and will one of the players to be counted upon in subsequent games.

Debutant Benson Anang commanded his place at the right-hand side and was explosive in the game against Qatar. The youngster who plies his trade in Slovakia is likely to return for November's clash against Sudan.



Razak Abalorah is likely to keep the number two position as Black Stars goalkeeper following Lawrence Ati-Zigi uninspiring performance against Mali where he conceded three goals in the game.



Abalorah who has completed a move to Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko will have to lift his game to secure the spot.