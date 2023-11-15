Francis Amuzu ruled out for over three weeks with sports hernia

Belgium- Ghanaian Francis Amuzu

Anderlecht are set to be without Belgium- Ghanaian Francis Amuzu in the next two games as the winger is struggling with sports hernia (pubalgia).

However, coach Brian Riemer is convinced that the medical staff can solve the problem. "He should be fully fit again in 3.5 weeks," said the coach as quoted by Anderlecht.



Amuzu has been having problems for some time, but apparently, the true cause was only found this week. "We can now get to the core of the problem," Riemer said at his press conference.



"We have a plan, according to which he should be fit again in 3.5 weeks. This means that we will have to do without him even after the international matches in the game against RWDM. After that, we hope to be able to rely on a fully fit Amuzu."

The 24-year-old has scored 3 goals in 11 appearances in the Belgium Pro League, just five of them as a starter.



Francis Amuzu is said to be opened to a Ghana senior national team call up after initially looking to play for Belgium.