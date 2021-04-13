Frank Acheampong has 'excellent dribbling ability and mental quality' - Shenzhen FC

Ghana international Frank Acheampong

Ambitious Chinese Super League side Shenzhen FC has touted the qualities of new Ghanaian signing Frank Acheampong.

The mega-rich East Asian club completed the signing of the 27-year-old on a bumper four-year deal on Monday, April 11, 2021.



The club has highlighted the importance of the former Tianjin Teda winger as a "dribbling wizard with an excellent mental quality"



“Acheampong has excellent dribbling ability, fast speed, excellent mental quality, and good long-range shooting and passing ability.” the club said on Monday.

“In July 2017, he joined Tianjin TEDA (now Tianjin Jinmen Tigers), played 91 games in 3 seasons, scored 35 goals and made19 assists.” the club added



Acheampong will reunite with his countryman Mubarak Wakaso- who has also signed a similar deal with the Chinese side.