Fred Acheampong’s worth of knowledge will benefit GOC - Nunoo-Mensah

President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Ben Nunoo-Mensah has touted Fred Acheampong as an individual whose worth of knowledge will benefit the GOC.

Ben Nunoo-Mensah in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb on Sports Check noted that the GOC is a dynamic institution that needs new faces and welcoming new aspirants who are vying for positions is one thing which the Committee would not shy away from.



One of the new aspirants in the upcoming GOC Elective Congress who has caught his attention of the incumbent GOC President is the Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Fred Acheampong.



According to Nunoo-Mensah, Fred Acheampong is a smart individual whose length of experience and background in sports will bring vast improvement to the GOC.



“At any turn of the corner in any institution, you need to bring on new people. Especially young people like Fred Acheampong, he is such a smart young guy. The worth of knowledge and the value he brings to the GOC is unbelievable, Nunoo-Mensah told Ghanaweb.



He added, “In the same way you have to bring people from diverse backgrounds and strengths so that they can compliment each other if you have a team and they are the same, it will not progress. So I’m very happy that people like Fred Acheampong even with his short exposure in the GOC is coming on board with so much experience which will benefit the GOC.”

Fred Acheampong popularly known as Fred Achee is vying for the position as Treasurer at the Ghana Olympic Committee.



The Committee will elect new members on March 15, 2021.



Watch video below



