Frederick Ansah Botwe makes injury return ahead of Great Olympics clash

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Frederick Ansah Botchway

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Frederick Ansah Botchway has returned to full fitness, featuring in their triumphant FA Cup clash over Liberty Professionals on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

It comes few days ahead of their Matchday 28 clash with Great Olympics, where the team will seek to avenge a 2-0 defeat.



The midfielder was laid off by a long-term injury but Coach Samuel Boadu introduced him in the second half of Wednesday's game as the Phobians trounced liberty professionals by 3-0 in the Round 64 FA cup encounter.



FAB, as he is affectionately called, had been phenomenal for the Phobians campaign before his long injury layoff, which has made him miss the entire second-round action of the Premier League.

But his return to full action leaves coach Boadu with more options ahead of Sunday's regional derby as he exhibited some glimpses of brilliance in midfield.



He replaced Emmanuel Nettey in the game after the Phobians had scored all three goals through Daniel Afryie Barnie and Obeng Junior.