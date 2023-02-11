Freiburg support Kofi Kyereh after being ruled for the rest of the season

Freiburg players wore shirts with Kyereh's name inscribed at the back before Stuttgart game

SC Freiburg players have demonstrated their support for Ghana playmaker, Daniel Kofi Kyereh.

The 25-year-old has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a ligament injury as announced by the club on Friday, February 10, 2023.



A statement by the club says the former St. Pauli attacker suffered the injury on Thursday at the training grounds.



Ahead of their Bundesliga game against VfB Stuttgart at the Europa-Park Stadion, Freiburg players wore shirts with Kyereh's name inscribed at the back as a sign of support for the attacker.

Kyereh has made a total of 18 appearances for the side and has been able to find the back of the net three times.



He is expected to miss out on Ghana's doubleheader against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers next month.



Kyereh was part of the Black Stars squad that featured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where the team exited the group phase with just three points.