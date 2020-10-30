Friday Debate: Who wins the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League?

The 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season is slated for November 13 according to the release by the Ghana Football Association.

The new football season will be the Kurt Okraku-led administration’s second supervised league since assuming office after the 2019/2021 season was truncated due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



The 18 Premier League clubs are all geared towards the upcoming season, with Medeama SC doing a lot of business in the transfer window to augment their squad.



The Tarkwa based side has been given the biggest financial face-lift with its $300,000 sponsorship deal from Gold Fields West Africa.



Legon Cities have also beefed up their squad with Former Ebusua Dwarfs star Nicholas Djan, Baba Mahama, Jonah Attoquaye, and they are set to announce the signing of Asamoah Gyan and Matthew Anim Cudjoe.

Dreams FC, Asante Kotoko, Accra Hearts of Oak, and Accra Great Olympics have all done serious business in the transfer window for the upcoming season.



But on today’s episode of the GhanaWeb’s Friday Debate, we ask for your predictions ahead of the new season.



Watch the reaction of some Ghanaians in the video below and leave yours in the comment section:



