Frimpong Manso praises C.K Akonnor for the inclusion of three U-20 players to Black Stars squad

Asante Kotoko legend, Frimpong Manso

Asante Kotoko legend, Frimpong Manso has commended the technical handlers of the Black Stars for inviting three players from the U-20 AFCON winning team to the Black Stars.

The trio includes Ibrahim Danlad of Asante Kotoko, Philemon Baffuor of Dreams FC and Fatawu Issahaku, a player of Division One side Steadfast FC.



Ghana are currently preparing to play South Africa and Sao Tome in the final round of qualifiers on March 25 and 28 of this month.



Manso believes the invitation will be a good experience for the young players and lauded C.K Akunnor and his team for taking a bold decision.



“If you get a call up it doesn’t mean you are going to play, it is still part of the learning process. They’ve been drafted into the national team, now they are going to meet with very experienced players and from there they will learn a lot from the training sessions, off the pitch and what goes on at the highest level.



“So inviting them does not mean they are going to play for the Black Stars now. For me, the handlers have done well and it will be a very good experience for the young players,” he said.

The former U-17 national team coach also urged the FA to do more in monitoring the progress and development of the players of the various youth teams in Ghana.



“We have a technical directorate now so it is their responsibility to do the monitoring of our young players. I was at Prampram recently for a course and it was all about grass root development so it looks like now we are serious. If we are able to implement the things that were said there I think we will be on track with our youth football development.”



The Black Stars will leave the shores of the country today for the game against the Bafana Bafana at the FNB Stadium before hosting Sao Tome at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Black Stars sit at the top of Group C with 9 points after four games are in search of a ticket to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.