GACL undertakes comprehensive maintenance of cooling systems at KIA

Management of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has said it is undertaking comprehensive maintenance of the cooling systems within the Terminal 3 section of the Kotoka International Airport.

In a statement issued by the GACL informing the travelling and general public about the development, it explained that the objective of the exercise is to address condensation problems which cause leakages.



It added that the exercise, when completed will enhance the efficiency of cooling systems in the terminal.



The GACL said, “The maintenance works, which will be carried out in multiple phases have been scheduled in a way that will minimise discomfort to our cherished passengers and stakeholders working in the terminal.”

“We solicit the support and cooperation of the general public, as we strive to maintain facilities at the airport,” the statement added.



The GACL noted that the general public will be kept informed on the progress of work and its completion in due course.



