GFA Communication Director Henry Asante apologises for Black Stars’ horror show

The Black Stars were trashed 3-0 by their Malian counterparts on Friday

Communication Director for the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Henry Asante Twum has apologised to Ghanaians following the Black Stars’ humiliating defeat to Mali on Friday.

The Black Stars were trashed 3-0 by their Malian counterparts in a friendly match at the Emir Sports Complex in Turkey on Friday.



The defeat was welcomed with a lot of criticism about the quality of players with some questioning the capabilities of head coach CK Akonnor.



“We were all not pleased with the performance of the Black Stars”

“Ghanaians should forgive us for such a poor performance from the Black Stars and expect a better game against Qatar come Monday.” He told Fox FM.



The Black Stars will be hoping to return to winning ways on Monday when they come up against Qatar in Antalya.