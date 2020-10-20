GFA ExCo member Linford Asamoah hopeful Black Maidens will resume camping soon

The Black Maidens and Black Princesses have been asked to break camp

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member Linford Asamoah says he is hopeful a new date will be set by the organizers for the women’s national team to resume camping ahead of their respective competitions.

The Black Maidens and Black Princesses have been asked to break camp following the postponement of their respective competitions by CAF and FIFA due to the coronavirus outbreak on the continent.



Speaking in an interview on Happy Sports with Ohene-Bampoe Brenya, Linford Asamoah, management committee chairman for Black Princesses indicated the players are to return to their various teams and will be asked to come back to continue preparations when a new date is communicated.



“We have received information that because of COVID-19 the qualifiers and main tournament have been postponed indefinitely so we have to break camp since we don’t know when the new date will be communicated”.



“Now that we don’t know when the new date will be communicated we will break camp for the players to join their respective clubs as the new season is set to begin.



“This is just a postponement but we are confident the tournament will come off. If the tournament would be cancelled, we will be informed. We are ready for any information that will be communicated to us.



“Every football administrator is worried about what is going on due to the COVID-19 as players are getting infected and competitions have to be postponed or cancelled so it’s a big worry. We are hoping things will return to normal, he added.

Statement from the GFA on the two team’s breaking camp:



The National U-17 (Maidens) and U-20 (Princesses) female teams will break camp on Monday, October 19, 2020.



This follows the decision of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to call off the remaining qualifying matches for the 2021 FIFA U-17 World Cup.



A decision was also earlier taken to postpone qualifying matches for the U-20 Women’s World Cup.



In a correspondence addressed to the GFA, CAF stated that:



“Reference to the decision already taken by CAF in August 2020 concerning the rescheduling of the U17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers due to the current situation.