GFA appoints Chris Hughton as Black Stars coach

Chris Hughton is the new head coach of the Black Stars

The Ghana Football Association has announced the appointment of Chris Hughton as the Head Coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars.

In a statement issued on Saturday, February 12, 2023, the GFA said it has decided to maintain George Boateng and Didi Dramani as assistant coaches of the Black Stars.



Read the full statement by GFA below:



The Ghana Football Association has the pleasure to appoint Chris Hughton as Head Coach of the Black Stars following extensive deliberations between the two parties.



The appointment is in line with the vision of the GFA to continue with the project of building a formidable squad that started with Otto Addo in the lead up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament.



Mr. Hughton has been the Technical Advisor of the Black Stars for the past twelve months.

The GFA has also decided to maintain Assistant Coaches George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.



The three coaches were part of the technical team for the World Cup in Qatar.



Details about the duration of the contract and terms of engagement would be announced in due course.



GFA COMMUNICATIONS





Watch the latest episode of Sports Check on GhanaWeb TV















