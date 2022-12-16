GFA begin talks with Chris Hughton over vacant Black Stars coaching job - Reports

Black Stars technical advisor, Chris Hughton

The Ghana Football Association(GFA) is reportedly in talks with Chris Hughton to take over the vacant Black Stars job.

Multiple reports claim the former Tottenham Hotspur man is the front-runner for the role.



Chris Hughton is currently the technical advisor for the Black Stars. He was a member of the Otto Addo technical team that led Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Otto Addo's short-term contract expired after Ghana's group stage exit, ending his 8-months spell as the Black Stars coach.

At the moment, six coaches have been linked to the job with Hughton being reported as the favourite to succeed Otto Addo.



Other names linked with the role include Black Stars assistant manager George Boateng, ex-South Korea coach Paulo Bento, The Gambia head coach Tom Saintfiet and Hugo Broos.



