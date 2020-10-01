GFA celebrates Nigeria on their 60th anniversary

Anthony Annan and Mikel Obi at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations

The Ghana Football Association has joined the rest of the world to celebrate with the Federal Republic of Nigeria on its 60th anniversary since independence.

On this day, October 1, 1960, Nigeria gained its independence from British colonial rule.



Ghana and Nigeria have enjoyed a good relationship in the past years but on the pitch, the Black Stars of Ghana and the Super Eagles of Nigeria have been fierce rivals in the history of African football.



The GFA took to their official Twitter handle to celebrate with their counterpart, the Nigeria Football Federation on their country’s 60th anniversary.



"Happy 60th Independence Anniversary to our brothers @thenffWe wish you lots of success in the coming years except when you face us. We really miss playing against you," the GFA tweeted.

See the tweet below:





Happy 60th Independence Anniversary to our brothers @thenff



We wish you lots of success in the coming years???? except when you face us????



We really miss playing against you pic.twitter.com/9oh9IfXucu — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) October 1, 2020