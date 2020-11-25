GFA, clubs reach consensus on match filming

Kurt Okraku, GFA President

The Ghana Football Association today met with CEOs of various Ghana Premier League Clubs and agreed on allowing them to film their league games, 3Sports can exclusively report.

Today’s meeting was expected to address recent confusion surrounding Kumasi Asante Kotoko’s usage of their player data collection technology – VEO – at match venues.



A consensus was reached that clubs can film their games but only after they have paid the stipulated fee.

While the all-clear has been given for teams including Kotoko to film, there are some grey areas to be sorted out so far as Kotoko’s usage of the Veo technology is concerned.



Official sources however tell us that it would be resolved soon for Kotoko to start using the technology at match venues.