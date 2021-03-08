GFA opens one week refresher course for male national team coaches

The training will end on Monday, March 15, 2021

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.), on Monday, March 8, 2021, opened the week-long refresher course for our male national teams.

The refresher course which is taking place at the Accra City Hotel is under the supervision of GFA Technical Director Bernhard Lippert support from Director of Coaching Education, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah and the GFA Technical Directorate.



Erich Rutemoller, a former Germany International, Football Coach and Coaches Instructor is the facilitator of the course.



The 76-year-old former coach of FC Köln and Hansa Rostock is also a former assistant coach for the German National Team. He worked as an assistant from 1994–2004 and served as interim coach from 1996–97.

All six male national team Coaches of Ghana and their assistants are taking part in this course.



They include Samuel Boadu (U-15), Ben Fokuo (U-17), Abdul Karim Zito (U-20), Samuel Kwesi Fabin (U-23), Ibrahim Tanko (Black Stars B) and Charles Kwablan Akonnor (Black Stars) and their assistants.



