GFA refers Inter Allies Coach to Disciplinary Committee

Henrik Lehm, Inter Allies FC Head Coach

Inter Allies FC head Coach, Henrik Lehm has been referred to the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) over comments made against referee Ibrahim Abdulai and his assistants when Karela United hosted Inter Allies on match-day two.

The GFA ahead of the season reminded Club officials to seek redress on officiating using the appropriate procedures and have made available referee Complaint Forms to all Clubs if they feel cheated.



Clubs are to seek redress on officiating by completing the form, indicating time, incident, culprits, and submitting to the match review panel within 48 hours after the said match.

The Match Review Panel would then review the performance of the referee or match officials and issue a decision on the said incidence.



The GFA urged all coaches and club officials to desist from making comments about officiating in public and use the right channel to seek redress.