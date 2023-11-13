GFA releases Black Stars' itinerary for Madagascar and Comoros games

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has released the Black Stars' schedule for their preparations for their World Cup qualifiers.
According to the itinerary, the 25 players invited by head coach Chris Hughton are set to report on Monday, November 13, 2023.
The team will hold their first training on Tuesday at the Accra Sports Stadium, which will be held behind closed doors.
After the training on Tuesday, they will depart for Kumasi on Wednesday. Upon arrival in Kumasi, they will hold another behind-close-doors session in the late afternoon.
The Black Stars will host Madagascar in the first-leg match on Friday, November 17, 2023, at the Baba Yara Stadium.
The team will travel out to take on Comoros in an away fixture three days later, on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
Ahead of the matches, Ghana’s coach, Chris Hughton named a 25-man squad and the players are expected to start arriving in camp beginning on Monday, November 13, 2023.
The team will depart for Comoros a day after the Madagascar game. They will train in Comoros on Sunday before facing the Les Coelacantes on Tuesday at the Stade de Moroni.
????Take a look at our schedule for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar & Comoros ⤵️#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/kaniCGZBg1— ???????? Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) November 13, 2023
EE/OGB
Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
- Raphael Dwamena died before ambulance got to the hospital – Kavaja doctors reveal
- History of the Black Stars is wonderful – Chris Hughton
- Every player called up for Black Stars shows full commitment - Chris Hughton
- Watch videos from Agyemang Badu's luxurious white wedding
- Thomas Partey to miss 2023 AFCON?
- Read all related articles