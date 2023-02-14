GFA sends best wishes to injured Black Stars trio

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has sent a message to three Black Stars players who have recently sustained various injuries.
Before the just-ended weekend, two Ghana players including Elisha Owusu and Alidu Seidu had picked up injuries that had ruled them out of action for weeks.
Unfortunately, the number increased to 3 before SC Freiburg played Stuttgart in the German Bundesliga on Saturday.
Before the game, SC Freiburg issued a press release indicating that Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has suffered a cruciate ligament injury.
After receiving the worrying news, the Ghana FA in a post on social media has sent best wishes to the three players.
???????????? ???????????????? ???????????????? ???????????????? ????????— ???????? Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) February 13, 2023
Sending our best wishes and a speedy recovery to @kofi_kyereh17, Elisha Owusu & @AliduSeidu15. #BlackStars pic.twitter.com/LCJ18Auxga
