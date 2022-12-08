2
GFA should have limited access to players in camp - Joetex Frimpong

Thu, 8 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars striker Joseph Asamoah Frimpong popularly known as Joetex in football circles has stated that Ghana Football Association should have limited the number of people going into the team's camp in Doha.

He said camping is to give the players peace of mind so that they can focus on the task ahead but allowing people to go in and out of the camp frequently will destroy the team's focus.

Ghana exited the 2022 World Cup on 2nd December at the Al Janoub Stadium. Ghana won one game in group H against South Korea and lost two games against Portugal and Uruguay.

"It can affect the players because football it is true you need people but when it gets to a point you have to see a lot of people. So if there are a lot of people coming in and going out the players are not concentrated on the purpose because they are always taking pictures people are there. That one it can affect the players, camping is a place you taking to so that you will have peace," he told Happy FM as monitored by footballghana.com

"If that was not the case they would have stayed anywhere and play their football but when you are going camping somewhere you are been taken to the place so that you will have quiet place you can concentrate on what you are about to do or going for," he stressed.

