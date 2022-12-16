4
GFA to name new Black Stars coach next week - Report

Fri, 16 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Football Association is set to announce the new Black Stars coach by Friday, December 23, 2022, Angel TV has reported.

The Black Stars' coaching role became vacant following the resignation of coach Otto Addo after Ghana's group-stage elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

"Me & my family are happy in Germany. I said I would step down after the World Cup even if we're world champions after the tournament."

"I've resigned from my role as Ghana coach," Otto Addo told the press in his post-match after Ghana's 2-0 defeat to Uruguay while announcing his exit.

Many names have been thrown out in the air, but according to Angel TV, the GFA will name someone in Otto Addo's technical team as the substantive coach of the Black Stars.

The report said that GFA is now considering its options but will most likely choose between George Boateng and former Brighton and Hove Albion coach, Chris Hughton.

Otto Addo supervised 12 games as the head coach of the Black Stars since he was appointed as the interim manager to lead the team for the FIFA World Cup playoffs against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in March 2022.

He won three out of the 12 games, lost five, and drew the remaining four matches, which include the doubleheader against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Despite leading the Black Stars for less than a year, Otto Addo will also go down in history as the first Ghanaian to have featured in the FIFA World Cup as a coach and a player.

