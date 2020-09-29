GFA to take part in CAF's Club Licensing workshop today

Logo of the Confederation of African Football

The Ghana Football Association will take part in today's CAF Club licensing and stadia workshop which will be held via video conferencing.

The workshop will touch on a lot of things such as submitting the Club Licensing decisions, Club Licensing Online Platform Update, CAF Club Licensing Regulations, CAF Stadium Inspections and Regulations and Leagues Status of Member Associations.



CAF will use the CAF Club Licensing Instructors and, if necessary, the FIFA Professional Football Department Advisors to assist the CAF Club Licensing unit during the workshops.



In order to maintain an organized and efficient format, a total of 3 meetings have been established by CAF for English, French and Portuguese speaking countries via video conferencing on September 29 and 30 as well as Thursday, October 01, respectively.

Ghana will be represented by GFA General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.) and Club Licensing Manager, Julius Ben Emunah.