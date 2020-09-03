Sports News

GH¢12,000 monthly wage to GFA President is no money - Oduro Sarfo

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association, Nana Oduro Sarfo, has shutdown claims in the media landscape and social media that the GH¢12, 000 monthly wages allocated Mr. Kurt Okraku, the association's leader is ‘outrageous'.

On Tuesday, September, 1, GH¢12, 000 monthly allowances for the President of the association, GH¢7, 000 for the Vice President and GH¢4, 000 for the other 10 EXCO members were approved by Congressmen at the 26th Ordinary Congress of the GFA at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence.



The move by the GFA Congressmen on the approved allowances generated a lot of heat in the traditional media and on social media as people questioned why the leadership of the GFA would allocate huge sums to themselves when they claim the association is 'broke'.

Reacting to the approved allowances for the Exco, Oduro Sarfo said, both Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko pay more wages to their CEOs than the amount being allocated to the President of the Ghana Football Association hence the need for people to tone down with their criticisms.



“GH¢12, 000 is no money. Kotoko pay their CEO GH¢25, 000 which is bigger than the President. So can’t you see the desperations? On record, Hearts of Oak pay GH¢15, 000, so why are we talking?" Nana Oduro Sarfo queried on Accra-based Asempa FM.

