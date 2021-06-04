GMABC Fantasy League: KPMG staff wins ultimate prize of Gh₵10,000

Alexander Minkah earned the cash after 38 game weeks

Staff of renowned financial audit firm KPMG Ghana, Alexander Minkah, has applied his auditing and financial analysis skills to beat the competition and emerge winner of the 2020/21 edition of the GMABC Fantasy League.

After 38 game weeks, Alexander Minkah has earned for himself a cool Gh₵10,000 simply by competing in the GMABC Fantasy League with some 18,000 teams and managers.



Debuting in the GMABC Fantasy League with team Happy Days, Alexander Minkah managed to grab the number one spot on the leaderboard with an accumulated 2,530 points beating the closest competition by 2 points, proof of the league’s intensity.



The Manchester United fan is not only winning Gh₵10,000 but he has also secured for himself an all-expense paid trip to any vacation destination of choice in the country and a champion’s trophy.



The elated Alexander Minkah who decided to join the GMABC Fantasy League after seeing the call for entry on Twitter shared that his interest in the league started 2 years ago. “After winning in my department’s league in the 2019/20 season, I decided to challenge myself this year by joining various leagues including GMABC’s. I didn’t even know about the cash prize and it feels great winning money I didn’t expect.”



Sharing tips for other league participants, he noted that one must keep the momentum they start with, acquire players in good form and more importantly buy good penalty takers. “You also need to use your chips wisely, especially in double game weeks and monitor the teams of other participants,” he added.

Enthused Alexander revealed that after his win in the GMABC Fantasy League, a lot of people have shown interest. “Many people including women who prior to my win were not interested in sports now want to partake in the GMABC Fantasy League. You don’t just play in the GMABC Fantasy League but you also win amazing prizes,” he encouraged others to join.



Coordinator of the GMABC Fantasy League, Raymond Nyamador shared that the GMABC Fantasy League reviewed on YFM Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi; Happy FM and e.TV Ghana is the best in the country, and the only league that rewards participants. “The GMABC Fantasy League is the only league where one can win a grand prize of Gh₵10,000, and Mobile Phones, Television Sets in monthly draws.



He shared that an unlimited number of people can join the GMABC Fantasy League and urged all to participate in the 2021/22 edition of the league.



The Second to Fifth participants on the leaderboard also received customized Jerseys, shopping vouchers and a weekend stay at a hotel.



The Fantasy League is a virtual game in which participants, who act as coaches, assemble a virtual team of real life footballers and score points based on those players’ actual statistical performance or their perceived contribution on the field of play.