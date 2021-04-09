GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human race to hit Accra on Saturday

Logo of GNPC

The GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human race train is set to be staged at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Saturday, April 10.

The first of the 2021 GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human race took place at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium with great performances from Sarfo Ansah, Kate Agyemang, Grace Obour, Edwin Gadayi, and Barnabas Aggerh.



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual competition is opened to U-18 and Seniors in 100m with the exception of U-10 and U-15.

According to Mr. Reks Brobby, a former Olympian and founder of the yearly event, all Covid-19 safety protocols would be strictly adhered to.



The finals of the event will be held at Paa Joe Stadium on Saturday, May 15.