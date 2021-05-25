GOC announces $300,000 budget for Olympic Games

GOC President, Ben Nunoo Mensah

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) needs at least $300,000 to be able to participate in the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games which runs from July 23 to August 8, 2021.

Ghana will participate in her 15th Olympic Games in Tokyo this year and so far 12 athletes have qualified for the quadrennial games.



They include triple jumper Nadia Eke, sprinters Joseph Paul Amoah, Benjamin Azamati, light heavyweight boxer Shakul Samed, flyweight boxer Suleman Tetteh and featherweight Samuel Takyi, swimmers Abeiku Jackson and Zara Forsonand the 4×100 athletics team.



The committee is hoping the likes of weightlifters Forester Osei and Christian Amoah among others would record the qualification marks to raise the number.



According to the GOC, it has managed to secure a training base in the Japanese town of Inawashiro for the Games.



However, what is lacking now is money to take Team Ghana to the Games.

In a chat with Times Sports, the president of the GOC Ben Nunoo Mensah, revealed that his outfit needs a sum of at least $300,000 to buy tickets, pay for hotels; pay for per diems, and to accommodate Team Ghana in Tokyo.



“The GOC needs at least $300,000 for the Games. As of now, we are working hard to raise as much as we can from the corporate sector. We are embarking on a sponsorship drive to seek support from corporate Ghana and individuals who can offer any support.”



He said if they fail to raise the needed amount, the GOC would rely on the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) to top up.



“We are pushing to have more athletes qualify for the Games and Ghanaians should be rest assured that we would go and win medals.”