GOC visits Black Bombers ahead of Tokyo 2020

The leadership of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) on Friday, paid a special visit to the camp of the national amateur boxing team the Black Bombers.

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah President of the GOC and Mr. Mike Aggrey Chef de Mission for Tokyo 2020 led the delegation to visit the boxers who are preparing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.



Also in the delegation were the Youth Coordinator of the GOC, Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dreamland Sports Plus



The President presented the Bombers with assorted drinks, Brilliant Key Soap, Rexona deodorant and cash of 1,000ghc.



He assured them of total support from government and the GOC, and urged them to be disciplined to reach the medal zone at the Olympic Games which takes place from July 28 to August 8, 2021.



Mr. Nunoo Mensah commended the boxers and their coaches for their persistence and comportment since they moved to the residential camp and started training at the Trust Sports Emporium.

“You can compare yourself to any world-class boxers, that is why you have qualified to the biggest sports festival, so never be afraid of any opponent, go all out and go for the ultimate,” he told the boxers.



Mr. Aggrey said the team would move to camp in Inawashiro in Japan for final preparations and intensive training as well as to acclimatize a month before the Games.







The President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) Mr. George Lamptey, his Vice Mr. Ahmed Samed, and Coach Dr. Ofori Asare thanked the GOC for the surprise visit and promised never to let the nation down.



Skipper of the Bombers, Sulemanu Tetteh who received the ietms thanked the GOC President.