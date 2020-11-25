GPL: Coaches unhappy with officiating on Match week 2

Logo of the Ghana Premier League

The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season kicked off just two weeks ago and already coaches are dissatisfied with officiating, blaming the referees for poor and bad decisions that affect the outcome of the matches.

The buzz and excitement is beginning to grow even though it is just Matchweek 2.



This is not the first time and certainly not going to be the last time we hear of coaches complain of how referees decide match outcomes for reasons best known to them but looking at the work done by the RFA and the Ghana Football Association to sanitize the refereeing system before the start of the 2020/21 season, it is fair to say then that the referees were ready to help the league but it looks like team managers aren’t too convinced.



On Friday, Ebusua Dwarfs lost 2-0 to in-form Techiman Eleven Wonders in a game that saw Head Coach of the losing side Ernest Thompson-Quartey describe the penalty decision by the referee as ’embarrassing’. The penalty eventually gave XI Wonders the lead through Veteran Tetteh Nortey.



“It was a poor officiating from the referee. How could he have given that ball as a penalty when the player didn’t stretch his arm,” Thompson-Quartey lamented.



“At this level of the game, you can’t be commenting such mistakes, it is embarrassing. We need to do more within regard to officiating.”



Dwarfs have earned just 1 point from a maximum 6 points after two games played.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko also left Berekum very furious, taking home just a point after a last-ditch goal from Emmanuel Clottey to draw Berekum Chelsea level and go on to salvage a point for his team. Maxwell Konadu, Head Coach of the Porcupine Warriors was not a happy man.



He lamented over referee Daniel Laryea’s decision to gift Chelsea captain Stephen Amankona a free-kick that resulted in the late goal they conceded.



”It was a very good and tough match. I said we came to win and that is what we wanted to do exactly. Had it not been because of…He’s a referee I respect so much. I have a lot respect for the referee but then last minute I don’t know what came over him but that is football. We accept it and move on.”



The result leaves Kotoko on 2 points after 2 games and sits 8th on the league log.



Inter Allies suffered their first defeat of the season to Karela United courtesy a 75th-minute penalty goal from Diawiasie Taylor.



After the match pictures circulating on the internet suggested Allies’ Coach Henrik Lehm was in a confrontation with the referee that officiated the game against Karela United over the penalty awarded to the opponent.