GPL Preview: Karela United vs. AshantiGold

Karela United players

Ghana Premier League leaders Karela United FC will begin the second round of the season as they look the keep their momentum on the top of the standings.

The Pride and Passion outfit will be hosting AshantiGold SC at the CAM Park on Sunday.



Karela opened a point gap with 31 points having managed 9 victories, drawn 4, and lost 4 from 17 matches.



The Ainyinase-based club have been the most formidable side at home in the premiership this season winning 8 out of 9 matches scoring goals and conceding only six.



Augustine Evans Adotey and his men held the Miners to a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture in Obuasi with midfielder Basiru Umar netting the equaliser in the dying embers.



Karela can boast of having all players available for selection on Sunday with the return of talisman Diawisie Taylor from national team duties.

Taylor was part of the Black Stars B that played an international friendly against Uzbekistan last week.



The prolific attacker currently leads the top scoring chart of the Ghanaian top-flight with 12 goals in 17 appearances with 8 of those goals coming at the CAM Park.



AshantiGold were struggling in the latter stages of the first round after a sharp decline in form which saw them drop from the top four places to 10th on the table.



The Miners managed only one victory in their last nine matches in the league having lost four and drawn four in the process.



AshantiGold hopes to get things right this time by beginning the second half of the season on the bright by clinching at least a point from Ainyinase.

The Gold and Black lads will be seeking an improvement in their travels this campaign.



AshantiGold have recorded just one win away this season where they have suffered four defeats and drawn the other four.



New coach Romain Folz is making the trip with the team but might not be at the dugout to direct affairs as he awaits a working permit.



New recruit Gordon Kusi Brokelyn looks likely to get his debut on Sunday after impressing in friendlies and in training.