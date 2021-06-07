GPL: Results, league standings and goal king chart

Kotoko defeated Ashgold

Matchday 28 of the Ghana 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League is left with one match to conclude.

As the league reaches the business end, the excitement has shot up with fans keenly following the performance of their respective clubs.



This weekend's round of games was dubbed the derby weekend and it lived up to the billing.



Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Ashgold served great football in Obuasi with 1-0 victory for Kotoko while Hearts drew 1-1 with Olympics in a pulsating fashion.



Check out the details of all the games below



SATURDAY



TARKWA- Medeama 1-0 Karela



Vincent Atinga

SUNDAY



OBUASI- Kotoko 1-0 Ashgold FT Fabio Gama



BEREKUM- Chelsea 5-0 King Faisal FT Abdul Basit (2x) Bright Amponsah Kofi Owusu Atta Agyei



DAWU-Dreams 2-0 Sharks FT Massaudu Alhassan Agyenim Boateng



TECHIMAN- Eleven Wonders 2-1 Bechem FT Tetteh Nortey. |Stephen Owusu Alex Asamoah



CAPE COAST- Dwarfs 1-0 Aduana FT Simone Martey



SOGAKOPE- Liberty 3-2 WAFA FT Kingsford Opoku | Abraham Wayo (2)

Augustine Boakye Justus Torsutsey ACCRA- Olympics 1- 1 Hearts



Maxwell Abbey Quaye| Emmanuel Nettey



MONDAY



ACCRA- Legon Cities vs Inter Allies -Monday



LEAGUE STANDINGS



GOAL SCORERS CHART



GOAL KING CHART

1. Diawisie Taylor 16



2. Joseph Esso 11



3. Hans Kwofie 10



4. Kwame Peprah 10



5. Stephen Amankona 10



6.Maxwell Quaye 9



7. Abdul Hafiz Konkoni 8

8. David Abagna Sandan 8



9. Yaw Annor 8



10. Daniel Lomotey 8



11. Victor Aidoo 7