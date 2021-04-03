GPL Week 18 Match Preview: Bechem United v Liberty Professionals

Bechem United ended the first stanza of the league on a stuttering note

Bechem United will start the second round of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League with a game against Liberty Professionals on Sunday.

The Hunters failed to record a win in their final two outings, sharing the spoils with Legon Cities FC and Ebusua Dwarfs.



The team will be looking to start the second round with a win when they welcome fellow strugglers Liberty Professionals to the Ohene Ameyaw Park.



Bechem have been boosted by the return of Mingle Ocansey Kasim in the dugout.



The experienced trainer rejoined the team as a replacement for Kwaku Danso who left the club in the middle of the first half of the season.

Ocansey led the team to secure is second promotion into the Ghana Premier League in the 2013/14 season hence his appointment is expected to bring a new lease of life at the club.



Liberty Professionals who did not churn out enough victories in the first stanza, will be aiming to return to the capital city with the maximum points.



The Scientific Soccer Lads played one of the best games during the first stage but were toothless in attack.



But the acquisition of William Opoku Mensah is expected to quench that profligacy.



Mensah moved to the Karl Reindhorf Park as a free agent after the expiration of his contract with Asante Kotoko just before the end of the opening round.

Liberty need the points badly as a win will boost their position on the league standings with relegation looming.



David Ocloo’s side sit in lowly 17th place with just 15 points from 17 games.



Bechem United meanwhile are floating in mid-table with 24 points from 16 outings.