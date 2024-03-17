GPL match report: Asante Kotoko suffer third loss in a row after defeat to Aduana

Kotoko's Steven Mukwala in action against Aduana

Aduana Stars have deepened the woes of Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League after triumphing over the Ghanaian giants.

The fire boys prevailed with a 2-1 victory at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday in matchday 22 of the domestic top-flight.



The record league holders have now gone three games without a win in the Ghana Premier League, losing all games in the process.



Before this game, Kotoko had suffered defeats to Karela United and Accra Lions respectively. The defeat against Aduana Stars means the Porcupine Warriors are winless in their last three games.

Aduana Stars opened the scoring after just ten minutes into the game through Kelvin Obeng before Steven Mukwala restored parity for the visitors from the spot. The first half of the game ended in a 1-1 draw.



Putting on a stellar performance, the home team scored to seal victory to secure maximum points in the game through Richard Mahama.



Aduana Stars remain second on the Ghana Premier League standings with 36 points after 21 matches while Kotoko drops to seventh spot with 32 points after 22 matches.