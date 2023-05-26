0
George Afriyie saying his team can’t qualify for GPL under Kurt unfortunate - Harrison Addo

Prosper Harrison Addo GFA General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Prosper Harrison Addo

Fri, 26 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Prosper Harrison Addo says it is unfortunate for George Afriyie to say his team can’t qualify for the Ghana Premier League under the leadership of Kurt Okraku.

Prosper Harrison Addo explains that no one can prevent a team from qualifying for the Ghanaian top flight when he is responsible for the association's daily activities.

He urges Afriyie to improve his team's performance and strive to be at the top of the league table in order to secure a place in the Ghana Premier League.

When asked by Asempa FM for his opinion on George Afriyie's comments, he responds, "It's an unfortunate comment. Wasn't he the FA Vice President? If his team is leading the league table, they will qualify for the Ghana Premier League."

Prosper Harrison Addo goes on to compare his stance by mentioning that Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku's team is currently fighting against relegation.

"Isn't it Dreams FC that is currently battling relegation?"

In an interview with Sompa FM in April, George Afriyie stated, "From my perspective and from the perspective of my adversaries, I don't see how my team can qualify. This is because certain individuals have been targeted as enemies, so how can you qualify?"

