German-born Ghanaian Benjamin Henrichs gives RB Leipzig players Ghanaian names as they enjoy Ghana jollof

Ghanaian-born German defender, Benjamin Paa Kwesi Henrichs gave his RB Leipzig teammates Ghanaian names while they enjoyed Ghana jollof.

Henrichs, in the video posted on his Tik Tok page, enjoyed the dish with Spain midfielder Dani Olmo and Hungary midfielder Dominiks Soboslai.



While asking the duo if they were enjoying the dish, the former Bayer Leverkusen player gave Olmo and Soboslai Ghanaian names, Kofi and Kwame, respectively.



"So today, we have jollof rice from Ghana. Dani Kofi Olmo, you like it? Dominic Kwame Solbozlai, you like it?" he said in the video.



Olmo, in response, hummed while Soboslai made a gesture depicting that the dish was sumptuous.



Benjamin Henrichs, who is a dual national, has committed to playing for the German national team.

He made his debut in 2016 and has had six caps in total. He was a member of the squad that won the FIFA Confederations Cup in 2017 in Russia.



Watch the video below







